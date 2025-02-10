Left Menu

Tragedy at IIT-Kanpur: PhD Scholar's Untimely Demise

A PhD scholar, Ankit Yadav, at IIT-Kanpur has ended his life by suicide, leaving behind a note stating nobody else is to blame. The institute is cooperating with police and a forensic team to investigate the incident. Yadav was a promising chemistry scholar who commenced his research in 2024.

Updated: 10-02-2025 22:16 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at IIT-Kanpur as a 24-year-old PhD scholar, Ankit Yadav, was found dead in his hostel room. The young chemistry researcher's suicide was discovered when concerned peers alerted authorities after their calls went unanswered.

Local police, alongside IIT-Kanpur staff, responded swiftly, recovering Yadav's body after breaking into his locked room. A suicide note found at the scene indicated Yadav's decision was his own and no one else was responsible. A forensic team was on-site to gather evidence.

The institution expressed its grief over the loss of a promising scholar and assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. It also emphasized its commitment to preventing such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

