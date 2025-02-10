Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Attorneys General Challenge NIH Funding Cuts

Twenty-two Democratic attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging cuts to federal grant funding for research institutions by capping reimbursement for indirect costs. The lawsuit claims the NIH exceeded its authority and that the cuts threaten research projects across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal challenge, Democratic attorneys general from 22 states have initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The legal action disputes the administration's decision to impose drastic cuts on federal grant funding for institutions like universities and medical centers. The cuts specifically target the reimbursement rates for indirect costs, such as infrastructure and faculty expenses, associated with research projects.

Filed in a federal court in Boston, the lawsuit accuses the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of overstepping its authority and violating federal law. The attorneys general, led by officials from Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan, argue that the NIH's action threatens to dismantle crucial scientific research efforts. On Friday, the Trump administration announced it would cap reimbursement rates for indirect costs at 15%, a significant drop from the previous average of 27% to 28%.

The attorneys general warn that the policy could lead to research disruptions, layoffs, and lab closures, adversely affecting scientific progress. They seek a court order to halt the NIH's proposed cuts, which they claim lack proper authorization from Congress. With Harvard, Yale, and Johns Hopkins among institutions potentially impacted, the legal battle puts the future of federal research funding in the balance.

