Outrage Erupts as Nursing Council Expels Students Over Kottayam Ragging

The Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council has taken decisive action by expelling five students from the Government Nursing College in Kottayam following a heinous ragging incident that has shocked the community. The council emphasized the cruelty exhibited by the accused, deeming them unfit for the nursing profession.

Ensuing outrage has prompted health officials to take significant steps. The college principal and a hostel warden have been suspended, and the police investigation continues. Evidence collected includes alarming items used during the assault, indicating the severity of the abuse suffered by the victim.

Political leaders and organizations across Kerala have condemned the incident, demanding accountability and justice. The situation remains under scrutiny, with protests ongoing and investigators urged to conduct a thorough inquiry. The accused students are currently in custody under the Prohibition of Ragging Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)