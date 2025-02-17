BJP Demands Probe on Allegations Against Meghalaya University
The BJP, an ally in Meghalaya's ruling coalition, calls for a central agency probe into Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya. Sarma accuses it of issuing fake degrees. The BJP stresses the investigation's urgency to protect students' futures.
In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, has urged for an investigation by a central agency into serious allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma accuses the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya (USTM) of issuing fake certificates and degrees.
Sarma's claims focus on the USTM, which operates a major hospital and medical college on the Assam-Meghalaya border. The gravity of the accusations has led BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna to assert that a thorough probe is essential, emphasizing that even a faint suspicion of fraudulent activities can have far-reaching implications on students' futures.
The BJP has underlined the need for an independent judicial investigation, given the potential domino effects on students should the Assam government choose to derecognize USTM degrees. The inquiry aims to swiftly take legal action if the allegations prove true or dispel fears among the student community if found unsubstantiated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
