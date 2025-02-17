Left Menu

BJP Demands Probe on Allegations Against Meghalaya University

The BJP, an ally in Meghalaya's ruling coalition, calls for a central agency probe into Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya. Sarma accuses it of issuing fake degrees. The BJP stresses the investigation's urgency to protect students' futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:53 IST
BJP Demands Probe on Allegations Against Meghalaya University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, has urged for an investigation by a central agency into serious allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma accuses the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya (USTM) of issuing fake certificates and degrees.

Sarma's claims focus on the USTM, which operates a major hospital and medical college on the Assam-Meghalaya border. The gravity of the accusations has led BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna to assert that a thorough probe is essential, emphasizing that even a faint suspicion of fraudulent activities can have far-reaching implications on students' futures.

The BJP has underlined the need for an independent judicial investigation, given the potential domino effects on students should the Assam government choose to derecognize USTM degrees. The inquiry aims to swiftly take legal action if the allegations prove true or dispel fears among the student community if found unsubstantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025