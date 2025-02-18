Left Menu

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Secrets of Success from Toppers and Experts

During PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event, toppers shared tips on managing syllabus and priorities. Modi addressed students at Sunder Nursery, joined by notable personalities. The event has become a platform for interaction between Modi and students facing exams since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:28 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Secrets of Success from Toppers and Experts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event aired its latest episode on Tuesday, bringing together top exam performers to share strategies for academic success. Key advice from toppers emphasized not stressing over syllabus volumes and prioritizing subject revision.

The interactive session saw Modi adopt a more casual atmosphere, trading the formal town hall layout for a chat amidst the greenery of Delhi's Sunder Nursery. The setting provided a backdrop for his interaction with students scheduled to take board exams.

Bolstering the event's enriching dialogue were contributions from industry leaders, including celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru, each imparting valuable life lessons. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', since its inception in 2018, continues to bridge communication between students and the Prime Minister, fostering an environment of shared experience and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

