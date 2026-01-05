Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

Assam's border security measures have proven effective as 13 foreign nationals attempting illegal entry into India were apprehended and subsequently deported back across the border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to upholding the sovereignty of India's borders while respecting the rights of individuals to return to their homeland.

Key border districts such as Sribhumi and Cachar play a crucial role in maintaining this security, with Integrated Check Posts facilitating the regulation of cross-border movement amid political instability in neighboring Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)