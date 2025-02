Trump Administration's Ultimatum: Diversity Initiatives at Risk in Educational Institutions

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has presented a two-week deadline for American schools and universities to abolish diversity initiatives or face potential federal funding cuts.

This ultimatum, issued through a memo by the Education Department, prohibits the use of racial preferences in admissions and other areas, sparking widespread confusion and concern.

While the administration stresses a need for merit-based evaluation, critics argue that the directive undermines efforts towards diversity and inclusion and may lead to legal and operational challenges for educational institutions nationwide.

