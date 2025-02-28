Aid Cuts in Haiti: A Dire Impact on Children Amid Escalating Violence
U.S. aid cuts are severely affecting Haitian children as violence surges and gang recruitment rises. The UN warns of immediate impacts with shrinking services due to reduced funding. Nearly 10% of Haitians have been displaced. Education funding of $38 million is urgently needed to protect children.
The reduction of U.S. aid is causing severe harm to the lives of children in Haiti, as escalating violence exacerbates the situation, warns the U.N. children's agency. The aid cuts have resulted in diminishing services, previously supported by the U.S., such as malnutrition screenings for infants.
According to Geetanjali Narayan, UNICEF's representative for Haiti, around one million Haitians have been displaced amidst increasing control by armed gangs. The dire consequences are felt immediately as President Trump's 'America First' policy halts foreign aid.
UNICEF appeals for $38 million to fund education programs, highlighting the urgent need to safeguard children from exploitation. With education facilities destroyed, the need for peace, stability, and funds has become more critical than ever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- aid cuts
- children
- violence
- gangs
- UNICEF
- education
- displacement
- foreign aid
- peace
ALSO READ
S-Vyasa University Hosts AI 'Mahakumbh' for Higher Education
Linda McMahon's Unorthodox Challenge in Leading the Education Department
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Explores Tech's Role in Education
Trump's pick for education chief, Linda McMahon, to face Senate hearing
Unlocking Vedic Wisdom: Global Conference on Peace and Education