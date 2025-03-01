Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Emphasizes Sanatan in Education & Healthcare

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticizes the commodification of healthcare and education, advocating for philanthropy rooted in inclusivity and Sanatan values. Speaking at KPB Hinduja College, he emphasizes Sanatan's importance in India's ethos and calls education the key transformative tool for equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the negative impacts of commodification and commercialisation on India's healthcare and education systems.

Speaking at the annual day event of KPB Hinduja College, Dhankhar stressed the importance of Sanatan values in promoting inclusivity and maintaining India's cultural roots.

He underscored the need for philanthropy focused on transformation rather than profit and called education the most effective tool for achieving equality in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

