Vice President Dhankhar Emphasizes Sanatan in Education & Healthcare

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the negative impacts of commodification and commercialisation on India's healthcare and education systems.

Speaking at the annual day event of KPB Hinduja College, Dhankhar stressed the importance of Sanatan values in promoting inclusivity and maintaining India's cultural roots.

He underscored the need for philanthropy focused on transformation rather than profit and called education the most effective tool for achieving equality in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)