Vice President Dhankhar Emphasizes Sanatan in Education & Healthcare
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticizes the commodification of healthcare and education, advocating for philanthropy rooted in inclusivity and Sanatan values. Speaking at KPB Hinduja College, he emphasizes Sanatan's importance in India's ethos and calls education the key transformative tool for equality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the negative impacts of commodification and commercialisation on India's healthcare and education systems.
Speaking at the annual day event of KPB Hinduja College, Dhankhar stressed the importance of Sanatan values in promoting inclusivity and maintaining India's cultural roots.
He underscored the need for philanthropy focused on transformation rather than profit and called education the most effective tool for achieving equality in society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion
How can chief justice in any democracy participate in selection of CBI director, asks Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
Gautam Adani's Spiritual Pilgrimage to Ajmer Sharif: A Journey of Faith and Philanthropy
Uttarakhand: Pioneering Startups and Equality Initiatives