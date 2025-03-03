Left Menu

West Bengal Tightens Security for Higher Secondary Exams

Approximately 5.9 lakh students are taking the higher secondary exams in West Bengal, spanning 798 centers. Security measures include CCTV, metal detectors, and restricted mobile phone use, following prior cheating incidents involving AI technology. The exams conclude on March 18.

Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:54 IST
West Bengal Tightens Security for Higher Secondary Exams
  • Country:
  • India

The higher secondary exams in West Bengal witness participation from about 5.9 lakh students across 798 centers, starting this Monday. Addressing the media, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, emphasized the heightened security measures being employed to ensure fair conduct.

Highlighting security concerns, Bhattacharya stated that 136 of the centers have been classified as 'sensitive'. To combat attempts of unfair practices, including a recent case of AI-assisted copying, mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside exam premises.

Further, additional precautions such as CCTV surveillance and metal detectors have been implemented across all exam sites. Notably, this year's cohort includes 45,571 more girl students than boys. The examinations will proceed until March 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

