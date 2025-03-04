Jadavpur University Protests: Calls for High-Level Probe and Union Elections

Jadavpur University authorities have proposed launching a high-level investigation following the violent events on March 1, which involved Left and ultra-Left student groups during protests. The demonstrations occurred in the presence of Education Minister Bratya Basu, who sustained injuries. The incident sparked after Basu's convoy grazed two students.

The recent university meeting featured notable attendees, including officiating Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, who participated virtually. The focus was on fast-tracking student union elections, delayed since 2020, and resolving the legal issues involving protesters. Officials agreed to a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and its ramifications.

The representatives of various teachers' associations, including Jadavpur University Teachers' Association, demanded impartiality in the proposed investigation. They pressed for security enhancements on campus, demanding CCTV installations and increased surveillance to prevent future conflicts similar to clashes between ABVP and SFI members.

(With inputs from agencies.)