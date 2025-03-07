Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts $400M Grants to Columbia Over Jewish Harassment

The Trump administration has withdrawn $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia University, accusing it of failing to address harassment against Jewish students. The decision followed protests involving demands to stop U.S. support for Israel amid allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration has revoked $400 million in grants and contracts allocated to Columbia University. This action was taken due to Columbia's alleged 'inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.'

The decision comes amidst ongoing college demonstrations where protestors are advocating for an end to U.S. support for Israel, citing the civilian casualties and humanitarian issues stemming from Israel's actions in Gaza.

Amidst these tensions, allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia have surfaced within both protests and counterprotests. Columbia University has stated that it is taking steps to address antisemitism on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

