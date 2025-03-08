UN Special Rapporteur to Assess Right to Education in Hungary During Official Visit

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to education, Farida Shaheed, will conduct an official visit to Hungary from 10 to 21 March 2025. The mission aims to evaluate the country’s progress, strengths, and challenges in ensuring the right to quality education for all.

During her 10-day visit, Shaheed will engage with Hungarian government officials, policymakers, and education stakeholders to gain insights into the current education system. She will also conduct on-site visits to schools, universities, and other educational institutions across different regions, including Budapest, Miskolc, Eger, and Berettyóújfalu.

A key focus of her visit will be non-discriminatory access to quality public education, particularly for the most marginalized and vulnerable communities. Additionally, she will examine academic freedom at all levels of education and assess safety conditions in schools.

In addition to governmental meetings, the Special Rapporteur will hold discussions with civil society organizations, teachers’ unions, students’ associations, and academics. These engagements will allow her to gather diverse perspectives on the state of education in Hungary.

To conclude her mission, Shaheed will share her preliminary observations at a press conference scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CET on Friday, 21 March 2025, at the Mercure Budapest Korona hotel, located at 1053 Budapest, Kecskeméti utca 14. Attendance will be restricted to accredited journalists.

Her comprehensive findings and recommendations will be compiled into a formal report, which she will present to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026.

For further information or media inquiries, journalists and stakeholders are encouraged to contact the UN Human Rights Office.