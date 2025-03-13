IIT Guwahati's Comprehensive Mental Health Initiative to Prevent Student Suicides

IIT Guwahati has rolled out a series of comprehensive measures aimed at bolstering student mental health and preventing suicides. The plan comes in the wake of significant student protests following consecutive suicides last semester.

The initiatives were outlined by Director Devendra Jalihal, highlighting the establishment of a Center for Holistic Wellbeing, which includes the SAATHI Counselling Club. This resource provides support through both student volunteers and professional counsellors. Additionally, retired army personnel and nutritionists are being considered to enhance these efforts.

Perumal Alagarsamy, the dean of student affairs at IIT-Guwahati, detailed the orientation program designed for freshers' integration without academic pressures, featuring morning walks with faculty and peer mentorship programs to foster connection and inclusion. Stress management workshops and routine health check-ups are also key elements of the strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)