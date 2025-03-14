Left Menu

Historic Layoffs: Johns Hopkins Faces Major Cutbacks Amidst Trump Administration's Aid Cuts

Johns Hopkins University will lay off over 2,000 employees after the Trump administration cut $800 million in grants. The cuts affect the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and international projects led by Jhpiego. The layoffs signify the largest in the university's history and highlight political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:32 IST
Johns Hopkins University announced plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs, both domestically and internationally, following a significant reduction in federal funding. This move comes in response to the termination of $800 million in grants by the Trump administration, marking the largest layoff in the university's history.

The layoffs primarily affect the Bloomberg School of Public Health and its affiliated non-profit focused on international health, Jhpiego. The university expressed its dismay, emphasizing the critical nature of the projects that would be impacted in Baltimore and worldwide.

This decision is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration, which has notably reduced the programs at the U.S. Agency for International Development and sparked controversy with its investigation into American universities over alleged antisemitic pro-Palestinian protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

