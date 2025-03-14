Massive Student-Led Rallies Erupt in Belgrade Amidst Political Tensions
Thousands of protesters, primarily students, gather in Belgrade for significant anti-government rallies. President Vucic's potential response to the protests, rooted in a controversial disaster, is drawing national attention. As tensions heighten, the international community watches closely for developments.
Thousands of predominantly student protesters converged on Belgrade over the weekend, setting the stage for significant anti-government rallies as tensions escalate in Serbia. Demonstrators traveled long distances, some journeying by foot or bicycle, to join what are anticipated to be the largest protests in years.
The rallies follow the tragic deaths of 15 individuals in Novi Sad, a calamity linked by Vucic's opponents to corruption, and signal a major challenge to President Vucic's lengthy tenure. Students, teachers, farmers, and workers have unified in opposition, demanding accountability and transparency.
Outgoing Prime Minister Milos Vucevic warned of potential police intervention if violence erupts, emphasizing the state's capacity for force. With President Vucic's public address scheduled, the spotlight remains on Belgrade as the nation grapples with political unrest.
