Trump Administration Pressures Columbia University Amid Protests

The Trump administration is demanding policy changes at Columbia University as a prerequisite for restoring $400 million in federal funding. These demands emerged following pro-Palestinian protests and involve defining antisemitism and altering disciplinary controls. A high-profile protester's pending deportation adds tension to the scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has intensified pressure on Columbia University by linking policy changes to the restoration of $400 million in federal funding. This move follows a year marked by pro-Palestinian protests on university grounds, pushing the institution into a contentious spotlight.

A letter detailing the administration's demands coincided with federal agents searching two student dorms at the Manhattan campus. Simultaneously, immigration agents apprehended Mahmoud Khalil, a protest leader, aiming to deport him—a decision currently paused by federal court proceedings.

The administration's focus on Columbia includes an insistence on the university to clearly define antisemitism and to bring its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies departments under stringent oversight, among other demands. The situation underscores ongoing tensions between academic freedom and government policy mandates.

