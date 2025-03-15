Left Menu

Foreign-Trained Teachers Propel Punjab's Education Revolution

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlights the role of foreign-trained teachers in revolutionizing the state's education. He introduces a training initiative in Finland, Singapore, and IIM Ahmedabad for teachers. This effort aims to enhance teaching practices and ensure quality education in Punjab.

Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:04 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has emphasized the pivotal role played by foreign-trained teachers in catalyzing the state's education revolution. On Saturday, he dispatched a group of 72 teachers to Finland for advanced training.

Mann declared that education, alongside health and power, has become a central focus for political parties due to the persistent efforts of the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Historically, these essential sectors were overlooked, he noted.

Commending Punjab's achievements, Mann shared that 234 principals and education officers underwent leadership training in Singapore, while 72 primary teachers traveled to Turku, Finland. Additionally, 152 headmasters and officers have been trained at IIM Ahmedabad. Selected based on merit and student recommendations, these teachers will bring modern teaching methods back to Punjab, driving a qualitative change in the state's education system.

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

