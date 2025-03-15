Gujarat Government Boosts Income Cap for Right to Education Act Admissions
The Gujarat government has raised the income limit for admission under the Right To Education Act to Rs 6 lakh annually. This change aims to provide free education to more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups. The new application deadline for eligible children is April 15, 2025.
In a significant development, the Gujarat government has announced an increase in the income limit for admission under the Right To Education Act, raising it to Rs 6 lakh per annum. This measure is aimed at extending educational opportunities to more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups.
The scheme, which ensures 25% of seats in unaided private primary schools are reserved for children from these backgrounds, previously had income limits of Rs 1.20 lakh in rural areas and Rs 1.50 lakh in urban areas. The change comes under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Education Minister Praful Pansheriya stated that the procedure for application verifications will conclude by April 16. The online application deadline has been extended to April 15, allowing more families to benefit from this substantial policy change.
