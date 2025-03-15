Left Menu

Gujarat Government Boosts Income Cap for Right to Education Act Admissions

The Gujarat government has raised the income limit for admission under the Right To Education Act to Rs 6 lakh annually. This change aims to provide free education to more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups. The new application deadline for eligible children is April 15, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:08 IST
Gujarat Government Boosts Income Cap for Right to Education Act Admissions
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Gujarat government has announced an increase in the income limit for admission under the Right To Education Act, raising it to Rs 6 lakh per annum. This measure is aimed at extending educational opportunities to more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups.

The scheme, which ensures 25% of seats in unaided private primary schools are reserved for children from these backgrounds, previously had income limits of Rs 1.20 lakh in rural areas and Rs 1.50 lakh in urban areas. The change comes under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Education Minister Praful Pansheriya stated that the procedure for application verifications will conclude by April 16. The online application deadline has been extended to April 15, allowing more families to benefit from this substantial policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025