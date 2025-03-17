Student's Sudden Self-Deportation: A Tale of Controversy and Allegations

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian PhD student at Columbia University, faced the harsh reality of self-deportation after her student visa was abruptly revoked. This move came following accusations of her involvement with Hamas, a charge vehemently denied by her lawyers who insist she was targeted for her political views.

In an atmosphere of heightened tension towards pro-Palestinian actors, the Trump administration has focused on visa revocations, with Srinivasan's case emerging as a high-profile example. The Department of Homeland Security cited undisclosed summonses related to protests as reasons for the cancellation, although specifics remain vague.

Srinivasan's departure to Canada underscores the precarious plight of international students caught in geopolitical crossfires. As her educational journey faces severe uncertainty, her case spotlights the brittle assurances of free speech and due process within the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)