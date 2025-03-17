Left Menu

Innovative App Launched for Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Call to Industry

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a new mobile app for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, urging companies to participate. The initiative aims to provide 1.25 lakh internships by 2024-25. Focused on youth from Tier II and III cities, it seeks to bridge industry-skill gaps by offering hands-on experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:44 IST
Innovative App Launched for Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Call to Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday debuted an innovative mobile application designed to streamline the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. She extended an invitation to more companies to take part in the program, emphasizing the importance of preparing the youth for industry challenges.

The scheme's pilot project, launched on October 3, 2024, targets offering 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to young individuals during the 2024-25 period. It aims to integrate youth from Tier II and III cities into mainstream industries by bridging the existing skill gap in the job market.

Sitharaman highlighted that the scheme, devoid of compulsory participation and governmental interference, serves a national purpose by engaging the youth meaningfully. Furthermore, the initiative promises a financial stipend for interns, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025