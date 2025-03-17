Innovative App Launched for Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Call to Industry

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday debuted an innovative mobile application designed to streamline the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. She extended an invitation to more companies to take part in the program, emphasizing the importance of preparing the youth for industry challenges.

The scheme's pilot project, launched on October 3, 2024, targets offering 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to young individuals during the 2024-25 period. It aims to integrate youth from Tier II and III cities into mainstream industries by bridging the existing skill gap in the job market.

Sitharaman highlighted that the scheme, devoid of compulsory participation and governmental interference, serves a national purpose by engaging the youth meaningfully. Furthermore, the initiative promises a financial stipend for interns, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.

