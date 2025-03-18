Nitish Kumar Addresses Reserved Seats Controversy in Bihar

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pledged to resolve the issue of unfilled seats reserved for economically weaker sections in private educational institutions during a session of the state assembly on Tuesday.

The heated discussion saw opposition members, particularly from the RJD, accuse an 'education mafia' of obstructing seat allocations, leading to a noisy ruckus in the assembly.

Kumar reassured that according to the Right to Education Act, 20 percent of seats should be reserved, instructing officials to address this matter thoroughly and take the necessary remedial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)