Nayanta University: A New Dawn for Pune's Education Sector

Nayanta University, a new educational endeavor in Pune, is gearing up to welcome its inaugural batch of students this August. Supported by industry stalwarts like Nadir Godrej, Naushad Forbes, and Bharat Puri, the university promises an innovative curriculum combining sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

Situated on a sprawling 100-acre campus, Nayanta University aims to redefine higher education by integrating academic expertise with practical experiences. In collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it provides students access to valuable internships, mentorship programs, and placement opportunities across diverse sectors.

Ranjan Banerjee, CEO of Nayanta Education Foundation, emphasized the institution's commitment to fostering student success, critical thinking, and leadership. By blending academic excellence with real-world applications, the university seeks to empower students to become proactive changemakers in society.

