Supreme Court Probes Excess School Fees During Pandemic

The Supreme Court has taken action to scrutinize claims of excessive fees by private schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, a two-member committee, led by former Delhi High Court judge, was appointed to review the financial conditions of 17 private schools in Uttar Pradesh.

This action follows a dispute over an order from the Allahabad High Court that required the schools to either adjust or refund 15 percent of the fees charged in the 2020-2021 academic year. The Supreme Court bench highlighted that the high court had adopted a broad approach, failing to account for each school's unique financial circumstances.

To perform a detailed analysis, the committee, including Justice G P Mittal and chartered accountant Adish Mehra, will examine financial statements, salary cuts, and operational expenses during the pandemic. Their findings are expected in four months, with each school required to provide financial documentation within three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)