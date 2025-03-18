Left Menu

Supreme Court Probes Excess School Fees During Pandemic

The Supreme Court has formed a two-member committee to examine the financial status of 17 private schools in Uttar Pradesh, which are accused of overcharging fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The investigation will study each school's finances, assessing if the high court's broad-brush approach was justified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:04 IST
Supreme Court Probes Excess School Fees During Pandemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken action to scrutinize claims of excessive fees by private schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, a two-member committee, led by former Delhi High Court judge, was appointed to review the financial conditions of 17 private schools in Uttar Pradesh.

This action follows a dispute over an order from the Allahabad High Court that required the schools to either adjust or refund 15 percent of the fees charged in the 2020-2021 academic year. The Supreme Court bench highlighted that the high court had adopted a broad approach, failing to account for each school's unique financial circumstances.

To perform a detailed analysis, the committee, including Justice G P Mittal and chartered accountant Adish Mehra, will examine financial statements, salary cuts, and operational expenses during the pandemic. Their findings are expected in four months, with each school required to provide financial documentation within three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025