NSUI Protests UGC Draft Regulations, Warns of Compromising Education Quality

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), associated with the Congress party, voiced its dissent against draft regulations proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The protest took place in front of the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

Leading the charge, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das and NSUI members marched with flags and banners but were stopped by police midway. The ensuing standoff led to clashes and the detention of several student demonstrators.

Critics, including NSUI state president Udit Pradhan, argue that the new regulations might lower the standards for appointing vice-chancellors, potentially impacting the quality of education. They demand the draft regulations be revoked, warning against the commercialization of educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)