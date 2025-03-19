Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Private University Growth

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday, made a significant announcement in the state Assembly about promoting private universities. He introduced the Private Universities and Regulation Second Amendment Bill-2025, which the Assembly approved, marking a pivotal shift in the state's educational landscape.

Lokesh, who also oversees the education portfolio, stated the initiative aims to uplift academic standards, which he claimed have declined under the previous YSRCP government's rule from 2019 to 2024. According to Lokesh, imprudent decisions during this time caused a drop in students' reading abilities, citing a decrease indicated by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

The TDP-led government plans to implement 10 to 15 educational reforms to enhance the sector's standards. Lokesh also emphasized that the new initiative aims to eliminate political interference, particularly in teacher transfer processes, ensuring a more merit-based system.

(With inputs from agencies.)