Trump Administration Halts $175M Funding to UPenn Over Transgender Sports Policy

The Trump administration has announced a halt on $175 million in funding for the University of Pennsylvania, citing the institution's stance on transgender sports policies. This administrative move marks the latest attempt to pressure educational entities into adhering to White House-driven directives.

The decision surfaces from policy disagreements, particularly the involvement of transgender student athletes in female sports, a situation that placed the Ivy League university under the national spotlight in 2022. Despite media reports indicating the funding freeze, the university claims it received no official notice but emphasizes its compliance with NCAA and Ivy League guidelines.

This funding suspension aligns with an executive order from President Trump barring transgender athletes from competing in female-only sports categories, a directive that has incited polarized reactions. While some herald it as a step toward maintaining fairness in women's sports, critics view it as an infringement on minority rights. The NCAA has since adapted its regulations, restricting female competitions to those assigned female at birth, amid broader White House threats to withdraw funds from institutions over various social and political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)