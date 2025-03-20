Social Media Spill: Assam Exam Canceled Amid Paper Leak
The annual class 9 English exam in Assam's Barpeta district was canceled due to a question paper leak on social media. Authorities have notified schools about the cancellation. A new exam date is pending, and investigations are underway to verify the leak claims and prevent further risks.
The annual class 9 English examination in Assam's Barpeta district faced a sudden cancellation after the question paper was leaked on social media, according to officials.
Ratul Kumar Das, Barpeta inspector of schools, has informed all school heads in the district about the exam's cancellation and promised a new date to be announced soon.
An official from the district-level examination committee revealed that the paper leak was discovered on Wednesday night through social media, prompting immediate action to prevent compromising the exam's integrity.
