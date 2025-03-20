US-China Academic Tug of War Escalates

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction regarding US politicians' attempts to limit its students and nationals from participating in premier American research organizations, a move that has provoked an exodus of these individuals. In response, Chinese universities are enticing them with high-paying roles.

Chinese students are a significant portion of international students in the US, accounting for nearly a quarter of all foreign students. Despite this, the US government has implemented policies, influenced by security concerns, that have led to restrictions on Chinese citizens working in critical research areas.

Prominent US officials argue that these measures are necessary to protect against espionage. Meanwhile, elite universities continue admitting large numbers of Chinese nationals, primarily due to financial incentives, all while Chinese institutions offer attractive research opportunities back home.

