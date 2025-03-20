Left Menu

CCTV Cameras Become Mandatory in Maharashtra Schools for Student Safety

Maharashtra's school education minister, Dada Bhuse, announced that CCTV cameras will be mandatory in schools to ensure student safety. Government schools will use DPDC funds for installation, while discussions are ongoing regarding the use of MLA funds for private schools. Approximately 50% of state schools have implemented this measure.

The Maharashtra state government has made it compulsory for all schools to install CCTV cameras, aiming to bolster student safety according to Minister Dada Bhuse's statements in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Minister Bhuse explained that government schools plan to fund this initiative using District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) resources, while discussions with the finance department are underway to explore similar funding avenues, such as MLA funds, for private schools.

This policy, introduced by an August 2024 government order, stems from safety concerns raised by legislators like Kiran Sarnaik. Bhuse assured that the government is examining strategies from other states to enhance student safety effectively.

