Trump's Controversial Move to Dismantle the Department of Education

In a bold move that reignites one of his major campaign promises, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at dismantling the Department of Education. This course of action, outlined by a White House summary, has already encountered fierce opposition, including a lawsuit from Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block the effort.

The NAACP and other critics have denounced the anticipated order as unconstitutional, arguing it jeopardizes federally funded education for children, particularly in impoverished and rural areas. However, support within Congress remains elusive, and the proposed closure of a cabinet-level agency continues to face significant legislative challenges, as major bills require bipartisan backing.

Trump's directive instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to take all necessary steps to ensure the department's closure and transfer education authority back to the states. Meanwhile, the executive move faces criticism and legal hurdles as it threatens to disrupt crucial federal aid and programs.

