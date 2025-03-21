Left Menu

Trump Moves to Dismantle U.S. Education Department, Stirring Controversy

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Education Department. This controversial move fulfills a campaign promise to target an agency criticized by conservatives, though its complete closure requires Congressional action. The order has sparked opposition and legal challenges from various stakeholders.

In a move that has sparked significant controversy, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department. The decision aims to fulfill a campaign promise to minimize federal influence in education, a longstanding target for conservative circles.

The order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to return authority to states and local communities to the greatest extent possible under the law. However, the complete closure of the department could not be accomplished without congressional approval, a prospect that remains uncertain amid political opposition.

While proponents see this as a step towards reducing waste and liberal influence in education, critics argue it risks abandoning vulnerable students. The move has initiated a wave of legal challenges as stakeholders debate the future of educational governance in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

