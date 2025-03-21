Left Menu

Gujarat's Anganwadi Woes: Infrastructural Lapses Unveiled

The Public Accounts Committee of Gujarat highlighted infrastructural deficiencies in state-run anganwadis, with 838 lacking toilets and 59 without electricity. The PAC urged timely proposals and follow-ups with the Centre to establish new centres, emphasizing the need for basic facilities to be present in all anganwadi centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:46 IST
The Gujarat assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised alarm over infrastructural inadequacies in several state-run anganwadis, noting that 838 lack toilets and 59 are without electricity.

The PAC's recent report, tabled on Friday, criticized the delay in establishing new centres and stressed the need for basic amenities. The committee's recommendations were based on observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), highlighting a significant shortfall in the required number of anganwadi centres as per the 2011 Census.

The report urged the state's Women and Child Development Department to expedite proposals and maintain regular dialogue with the Centre, underscoring the importance of providing essential facilities to all anganwadi centres across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

