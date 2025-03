Columbia University Faces Funding Crisis Amid Federal Demands

Columbia University is confronting significant disruptions in its research sector following the Trump's administration abrupt termination of federal funding worth $400 million. The drastic measure is a response to Columbia's handling of dissent on campus, particularly concerning pro-Palestinian protests deemed antisemitic by the administration.

The funding halt has impacted numerous medical and scientific projects. Notably, research funding for an AI tool aimed at early health detection, as well as studies on blood transfusions and uterine fibroids, has been ceased, leading to considerable discontent among Columbia's academic community.

This dispute represents a crucial test of presidential powers, with Columbia's response closely watched by other institutions. With demands extending to strict policy changes, including reforming student admissions, the university's governance and approach to academic freedom face unprecedented challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)