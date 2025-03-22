Fee Hike Sparks Outcry: Child Rights Body Intervenes in Vasant Kunj School

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken action following complaints from parents about a fee hike at a private school in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The commission wrote to the Deputy Director of Education, highlighting allegations that the school increased fees without approval from the Directorate of Education.

Concerns were also raised about students being made to sit in the library all day instead of attending classes, sparking further outrage. The NCPCR stressed that school fees are governed by state jurisdiction and urged for issues to be settled amicably between parents and school administrations.

In response to the uproar, the commission has tasked the district education officer with investigating the situation and providing a report within 15 days. Aprajita Gautam, the president of the Delhi Parents' Association, noted that this is not the first instance of such concerns, indicating a broader issue with fee hikes across schools in Delhi.

