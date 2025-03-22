Nitte University: Leading with Mental Well-being in Engineering Education
Nitte University, known for academic excellence, prioritizes student mental well-being. Recognized with national awards for providing exemplary mental health support, it offers an inclusive environment with comprehensive student support systems. Students benefit from a supportive ecosystem alongside top-tier engineering programs, leading to excellent career opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Nitte University has been a beacon of academic excellence, ranked 66th in NIRF 2024 and accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. It stands out by prioritizing student mental well-being, recently receiving the best COPE College of the Year Award from the Aditya Birla Education Trust.
Aside from top-tier placements, Nitte provides an environment where students feel valued and supported. With facilities like the Student Well-being & Counselling Centres, students can confidently address academic stress and personal issues, backed by trained professionals.
The institution's commitment to student well-being complements its robust academic offerings. With over 15 NBA-accredited BTech programs, Nitte ensures its graduates are industry-ready, achieving high placement rates. It's this blend of academic rigour and support that sets Nitte apart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Student Suicides in Odisha: An Urgent Call for Mental Health Awareness
AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?
IIT Guwahati's Comprehensive Mental Health Initiative to Prevent Student Suicides
Mpowering Minds 2025: A Landmark Summit for Mental Health Advocacy
BCCI Mulls Flexibility in Player Family Tour Policy Amid Mental Health Concerns