Nitte University: Leading with Mental Well-being in Engineering Education

Nitte University has been a beacon of academic excellence, ranked 66th in NIRF 2024 and accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. It stands out by prioritizing student mental well-being, recently receiving the best COPE College of the Year Award from the Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Aside from top-tier placements, Nitte provides an environment where students feel valued and supported. With facilities like the Student Well-being & Counselling Centres, students can confidently address academic stress and personal issues, backed by trained professionals.

The institution's commitment to student well-being complements its robust academic offerings. With over 15 NBA-accredited BTech programs, Nitte ensures its graduates are industry-ready, achieving high placement rates. It's this blend of academic rigour and support that sets Nitte apart.

(With inputs from agencies.)