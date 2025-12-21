Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh following BJP's substantial victories in local body elections. The party secured a majority in gram panchayat and zila parishad seats, showcasing the state's support for BJP's governance. Modi commended BJP workers for their dedication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved significant victories in the recent local body elections.

The BJP successfully captured more than 6,000 out of 8,208 gram panchayat member seats statewide. Furthermore, the party emerged victorious in 170 out of 245 zila parishad member seats, reinforcing its strong political presence in the northeast.

Modi, commending the people's steadfast support for good governance, expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of BJP workers. He pledged continued efforts towards transforming the state and reiterated his gratitude in a social media post, describing the event as a milestone in the party's journey.

