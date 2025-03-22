Himachal Pradesh Faces Enrollment Decline, Glacier Shrinkage, and Fruit Processing Challenges

In a stark revelation at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted a dramatic 50% decline in enrollment at government primary schools over the last two decades, shrinking from an initial 9.71 lakh to 4.29 lakh despite a reduced number of schools.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed concerns over shrinking glaciers, with the Bhaga basin facing a 3.2% reduction. Plans are afoot to mitigate these climate impacts through a substantial Rs 1,300 crore project aimed at implementing snow harvesting measures.

Additionally, efforts are ramping up in the fruit processing sector, with the government setting up a significant processing unit in Shimla and organizing training camps for fruit growers, aiming to rejuvenate the local horticulture industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)