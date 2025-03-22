Himachal Pradesh Faces Enrollment Decline, Glacier Shrinkage, and Fruit Processing Challenges
Enrollment in Himachal's government schools has halved over 20 years, despite improved teacher-student ratios. Meanwhile, the state reports diminishing glaciers and growing concerns over climate change impact. Efforts to bolster the fruit processing sector are underway with significant state investments in training and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a stark revelation at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted a dramatic 50% decline in enrollment at government primary schools over the last two decades, shrinking from an initial 9.71 lakh to 4.29 lakh despite a reduced number of schools.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed concerns over shrinking glaciers, with the Bhaga basin facing a 3.2% reduction. Plans are afoot to mitigate these climate impacts through a substantial Rs 1,300 crore project aimed at implementing snow harvesting measures.
Additionally, efforts are ramping up in the fruit processing sector, with the government setting up a significant processing unit in Shimla and organizing training camps for fruit growers, aiming to rejuvenate the local horticulture industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines Republican Bid to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
Global Warming Alarm: IPCC Chair Warns of Faster-than-Expected Climate Change Impacts
World in a worse situation than three years ago because of inaction on climate change: IPCC chief Jim Skea to PTI.
Tamil Nadu CM vs Union Education Minister: A Verbal Clash Over Education Policy
Supreme Court Denies Republican States' Bid to Block Climate Change Lawsuits