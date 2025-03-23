Education Scandal: Paper Leaks Rock Assam's Class 11 Exams
All Class 11 examinations of the Assam state board have been canceled due to multiple paper leaks. Student bodies are demanding a thorough investigation and the resignation of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The scandal highlights systemic issues in the education system, impacting thousands of students across the state.
The Assam state board has canceled all Class 11 examinations from March 24 to 29 following reports of widespread paper leaks. According to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the decision affects 36 subjects and stems from multiple breaches of examination protocols.
The controversy has sparked outrage among student bodies, with organizations like NSUI, SFI, SMSS, and AASU demanding a thorough investigation. They have also called for Pegu's resignation and the suspension of state board chief R C Jain. The student groups argue that the leaks highlight deeper systemic failures in Assam's education system.
The leaks first emerged with the Class 11 Mathematics paper, forcing authorities to take drastic measures, including lodging police complaints and suspending school affiliations. As investigations continue, the focus remains on holding accountable those responsible and ensuring justice for affected students.
