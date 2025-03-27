Student Attendance Rises Nationwide as Government Pushes Toward 2030 Goal

The Government’s renewed focus on student attendance is beginning to show promising results, with data from Term 4 of 2024 indicating a significant improvement in the number of students regularly attending school. Associate Education Minister David Seymour has praised the gains, stating that consistent efforts and clear priorities are beginning to turn the tide on chronic absenteeism in New Zealand schools.

According to official figures, 58.1 percent of students attended school regularly in Term 4 of 2024, which marks a 5.1 percentage point increase from the 53 percent recorded in the same term in 2023. Regular attendance is defined as a student being present for more than 90 percent of the school term.

"This is a solid improvement and a reflection of the Government’s commitment to putting student attendance at the forefront of our education strategy," said Seymour. "Every single region in the country recorded an improvement, which is an encouraging sign that our nationwide approach is working."

Seymour gave special recognition to North and West Auckland and South and South-West Auckland, which each recorded the largest increases in attendance—6.6 percent compared to the previous year. He emphasized that these gains were not isolated but seen across all equity index groups, indicating progress for students facing various socio-economic challenges.

Working Toward a Bold 2030 Vision

The Government has set an ambitious target: 80 percent of students attending school regularly by 2030. While this may seem a distant goal, Seymour believes the latest figures represent a meaningful step in the right direction.

“While there’s still more work to be done, we are seeing momentum building. Importantly, the increase includes students who face the most barriers—those from lower-income households and underserved communities. This shows that our interventions are starting to make an impact where they’re needed most.”

Seymour stressed that attending school is a crucial foundation for lifelong success. "Positive educational outcomes are tied directly to improved health, greater employment opportunities, higher income levels, and a stronger sense of civic engagement. These are the kinds of opportunities that every Kiwi child deserves, regardless of their background."

New Attendance Policy Kicks In By 2026

Looking ahead, the Government plans to further embed these gains with the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) framework, a more structured approach to identifying and addressing absenteeism. Starting in Term 1 of 2026, all schools will be required to implement STAR protocols, which involve investigating the reasons behind student absences and putting tailored support measures in place to help get students back into the classroom.

However, Seymour is encouraging schools not to wait until 2026. “Many schools already follow similar practices, and those who haven’t yet adopted STAR are being supported by the Ministry of Education to get a head start.”

Parental and Community Responsibility

While the Government is working on systems and support structures, Seymour reinforced the vital role of parents, caregivers, and communities in ensuring student success.

“No matter someone’s socio-economic background, location, or ethnicity, getting your children to school is the most important thing you can do to give them a better future,” he said. “We can’t do this without families and communities backing our efforts. Everyone has a part to play in making education a priority.”

Final Words

As 2024 concludes with improved attendance rates and a growing commitment to student engagement, the Government remains resolute in its mission to raise educational outcomes for all New Zealanders. The steady increase in school attendance signals that change is not only possible—it’s already underway.