Empowering Vision: First Job-Oriented Training for Visually Impaired in Madhya Pradesh

A government college in Madhya Pradesh will offer a specialized job-oriented training program for over 100 visually impaired students. This initiative involves collaboration with the Help the Blind Foundation, focusing on computer training, competitive exam coaching, and skills like English proficiency and mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative for higher education in Madhya Pradesh, a government college is set to launch a job-oriented training program specifically for visually impaired students. The Prime Minister College of Excellence Government Mahakaushal Arts and Commerce College in Jabalpur has become the first institution in the state to offer such specialized training.

The college signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Help the Blind Foundation, a Chennai-based non-profit organization, to begin a two-year 'empowerment through education and training program'. This collaboration aims to equip more than 100 visually impaired students with essential skills for employment.

Dr. Arun Shukla, in charge of the Divyang cell, emphasized that the program includes job-oriented computer training, competitive examination coaching, and development of personality, spoken English, and mobility in public transport. The initiative targets visually impaired students from weaker sections of society, offering them education and training at no cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

