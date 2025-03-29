Left Menu

Empowering Sikh Youth: Delhi's Rs 100 Crore Skill Development Initiative

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the skill development of Sikh youth through a new initiative executed by the DSGMC. The programme, intended to foster employment opportunities, will initially benefit 31,600 youth, offering training and financial aid to enhance workforce participation.

Updated: 29-03-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has launched an ambitious Rs 100 crore initiative aimed at developing skills among Sikh youth, aimed at enhancing their employment prospects, officials announced on Saturday.

The programme, driven by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), was highlighted by Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Centre. Sirsa described the plan as a comprehensive effort to support skill development across India.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju praised the scheme, which is designed to support 31,600 youths initially and is set to expand further. The initiative includes provisions for financial assistance and stipends, with the goal of boosting job opportunities for young people in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

