Tragedy at IIIT: Exam Pressure Claims Life of Hearing-Impaired Student

A tragic incident occurred at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) as a 20-year-old hearing-impaired student, Madala Rahul Chaitanya, ended his life due to overwhelming academic stress. The first-year B.Tech student jumped from the fifth floor of his hostel on Saturday night, authorities reported on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ajendra Yadav, confirmed Chaitanya's suicide, stating that academic pressure led to the unfortunate event. The student had not attended classes for the past three months, as he struggled with depression, according to IIIT's Public Relations Officer, Pankaj Mishra.

Mishra further disclosed that a fellow student, Katravath Akhil from Telangana, also died on the same night due to cardiac arrest. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both students, promising a report within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)