Left Menu

Tragedy at IIIT: Exam Pressure Claims Life of Hearing-Impaired Student

A hearing-impaired 20-year-old IIIT student, Madala Rahul Chaitanya, took his life due to academic pressure. Authorities reveal he was suffering from depression and hadn't attended classes for three months. An investigation committee has been formed to probe the deaths of Chaitanya and another student, Akhil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:45 IST
Tragedy at IIIT: Exam Pressure Claims Life of Hearing-Impaired Student
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) as a 20-year-old hearing-impaired student, Madala Rahul Chaitanya, ended his life due to overwhelming academic stress. The first-year B.Tech student jumped from the fifth floor of his hostel on Saturday night, authorities reported on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ajendra Yadav, confirmed Chaitanya's suicide, stating that academic pressure led to the unfortunate event. The student had not attended classes for the past three months, as he struggled with depression, according to IIIT's Public Relations Officer, Pankaj Mishra.

Mishra further disclosed that a fellow student, Katravath Akhil from Telangana, also died on the same night due to cardiac arrest. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both students, promising a report within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025