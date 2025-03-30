Tragedy at IIIT: Exam Pressure Claims Life of Hearing-Impaired Student
A hearing-impaired 20-year-old IIIT student, Madala Rahul Chaitanya, took his life due to academic pressure. Authorities reveal he was suffering from depression and hadn't attended classes for three months. An investigation committee has been formed to probe the deaths of Chaitanya and another student, Akhil.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) as a 20-year-old hearing-impaired student, Madala Rahul Chaitanya, ended his life due to overwhelming academic stress. The first-year B.Tech student jumped from the fifth floor of his hostel on Saturday night, authorities reported on Sunday.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ajendra Yadav, confirmed Chaitanya's suicide, stating that academic pressure led to the unfortunate event. The student had not attended classes for the past three months, as he struggled with depression, according to IIIT's Public Relations Officer, Pankaj Mishra.
Mishra further disclosed that a fellow student, Katravath Akhil from Telangana, also died on the same night due to cardiac arrest. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both students, promising a report within a week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Telangana's Choice of Foreign Economist for Caste Survey Analysis
Controversy Sparks in Telangana: BJP Slams Osmania University for Banning Protests
BJP Queries Foreign Involvement in Telangana's Caste Survey
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes KCR Over Assembly Attendance
BJP Condemns Telangana CM for Threats to YouTubers, Questions Congress's Commitment to Free Speech