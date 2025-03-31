Left Menu

Spot Admission Controversy: Delhi High Court Questions AIIMS Policy

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre and AIIMS on a petition by doctors alleging non-conduct of spot admissions for INI-CET PG medical seats, despite vacancies. Petitioners claim AIIMS breached its prospectus promises, denying them the opportunity to secure seats post-initial counseling rounds.

The Delhi High Court has demanded responses from the Central Government and AIIMS regarding a petition alleging a lapse in conducting spot admissions for PG medical courses under the INI-CET 2025, despite available vacancies.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notices following a petition by doctors involved in the January 2025 session of INI-CET. The petition contests AIIMS's failure to host the spot admission round after earlier promises for it to follow the open admission round.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Tanvi Dubey, argued that the AIIMS prospectus included spot round provisions and sought a court directive to ensure its timely organization. AIIMS's counsel contested, noting that spot rounds required specific INIs' approval, further complicating the situation with their absence from the proceedings.

