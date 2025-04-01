Madhya Pradesh CM Launches 'Sandipani Vidyalaya': A Revolutionary Step in Education

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that the state's CM Rise Schools will now be known as 'Sandipani Vidyalaya', drawing inspiration from the Sandipani Ashram of Hindu mythology, where Lord Krishna received his education.

While speaking at the state-level 'Pravashotsav Programme-2025', aimed at launching admissions under the 'School Chale Hum' campaign, Yadav emphasized the significance of naming the institutions after the revered teacher to honor the tradition of learning. He noted, 'Lord Krishna ended Kansa's misrule and highlighted education's importance.'

Yadav also mentioned that several notable figures, including former President Dr. APJ Kalam, studied in government schools, highlighting the state's commitment to providing quality education. He further assured the government’s support through provisions like coaching, uniforms, and resources for students, alongside inaugurating an admissions portal for the state education department.

