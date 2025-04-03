Karnataka and RMIT University Explore Skill Development Collaboration

On Thursday, the Karnataka Skill Development Department joined forces with Melbourne's RMIT University to explore opportunities for advancing reskilling and upskilling initiatives targeting students in Karnataka's skill development sector.

An RMIT University delegation, led by Mish Eastman, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Vocational Education, met with Karnataka's Medical Education and Skill Development Minister, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil. The discussions centered on strengthening collaboration in skill development efforts, emphasizing the aim of upgrading trainers to meet global standards.

The initiative seeks to tap into Karnataka's vast pool of nursing and allied health science professionals, with plans to send students abroad for upskilling programs at prestigious international institutions. Both parties expressed a commitment to fostering a long-term partnership to significantly advance the skill industry in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)