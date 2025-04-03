Supreme Court's Judgment Shakes West Bengal's Teacher Appointment Process

The Supreme Court's recent decision has stirred significant concern across West Bengal's educational landscape. On Thursday, the court annulled the appointments of 25,753 school teachers and other staff, citing flaws in the selection process. However, exceptions were made for individuals like Soma Das, who are battling severe illnesses.

Soma Das, a cancer patient whose employment was shielded by the court, expressed her dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of the case. She alleged that the authorities did not provide precise information regarding the number of candidates with questionable appointments. 'They failed to present the deserving candidates' plight comprehensively,' Das remarked.

The Supreme Court, while upholding a previous Calcutta High Court verdict, mandated a fresh recruitment process despite acknowledging the difficulties faced by candidates over the age of 30. Das empathized with those who lost their jobs and raised concerns about their prospects under the new directive.

