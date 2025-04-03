Supreme Court's Judgment Shakes West Bengal's Teacher Appointment Process
Soma Das, whose job was preserved by the Supreme Court due to her serious illness, criticized West Bengal's government for not providing accurate information about ineligible candidates. The apex court annulled 25,753 appointments as 'vitiated and tainted' but gave Das leniency based on humanitarian grounds.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's recent decision has stirred significant concern across West Bengal's educational landscape. On Thursday, the court annulled the appointments of 25,753 school teachers and other staff, citing flaws in the selection process. However, exceptions were made for individuals like Soma Das, who are battling severe illnesses.
Soma Das, a cancer patient whose employment was shielded by the court, expressed her dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of the case. She alleged that the authorities did not provide precise information regarding the number of candidates with questionable appointments. 'They failed to present the deserving candidates' plight comprehensively,' Das remarked.
The Supreme Court, while upholding a previous Calcutta High Court verdict, mandated a fresh recruitment process despite acknowledging the difficulties faced by candidates over the age of 30. Das empathized with those who lost their jobs and raised concerns about their prospects under the new directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gen Upendra Dwivedi Stresses Jointness, Tech & Leadership at DSSC Wellington
General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Insights at DSSC Wellington
Exam Scheme Busted: Arrests Made in SSC Question Paper Leak
Calcutta High Court Bans Political Invitees to Jadavpur University Events
Calcutta High Court Demands CBI Update on RG Kar Medical College Case