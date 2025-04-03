Left Menu

EAC-PM Member Sanjeev Sanyal Replaced as Gokhale Institute Chancellor

Sanjeev Sanyal has been removed as the Chancellor of Pune's Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics. His replacement, former Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari, was appointed due to perceived declines in the institute's credentials and Sanyal's lack of a concrete action plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:33 IST
EAC-PM Member Sanjeev Sanyal Replaced as Gokhale Institute Chancellor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, has been removed as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics in Pune. The decision was made by the governing body, the Servants of India Society (SII), indicating dissatisfaction with the institution's current standing.

In SII President Damodar Sahoo's appointment letter, former Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari was named as Sanyal's successor. The letter, obtained by PTI, cited a decline in the institute's credentials, which was reflected in its 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation, as a primary reason for Sanyal's removal.

The letter further criticized Sanyal for failing to present a concrete plan for improvement. His predecessor, economist Bibek Debroy, had resigned in September last year, followed by the resignation of then vice-chancellor Ajit Ranade after legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025