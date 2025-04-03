EAC-PM Member Sanjeev Sanyal Replaced as Gokhale Institute Chancellor

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, has been removed as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics in Pune. The decision was made by the governing body, the Servants of India Society (SII), indicating dissatisfaction with the institution's current standing.

In SII President Damodar Sahoo's appointment letter, former Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari was named as Sanyal's successor. The letter, obtained by PTI, cited a decline in the institute's credentials, which was reflected in its 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation, as a primary reason for Sanyal's removal.

The letter further criticized Sanyal for failing to present a concrete plan for improvement. His predecessor, economist Bibek Debroy, had resigned in September last year, followed by the resignation of then vice-chancellor Ajit Ranade after legal proceedings.

