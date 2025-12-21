BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Resounding Victory for Party Workers

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the BJP's performance in the Maharashtra local body elections, describing it as a testament to the hard work of the party's workers. Addressing the media, Gadkari emphasized the collective effort that led to this significant triumph.

Voting took place for 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, with counting commencing at 10 am on Sunday. Preliminary results indicated a comfortable lead for the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Gadkari expressed gratitude towards BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and supporters for their steadfast belief in the BJP's development-focused policies, underscoring this as a critical factor in their resounding victory.