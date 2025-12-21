Left Menu

Swift Community Action Foils Assault in Uttar Pradesh Market

A 28-year-old man attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl in Udaidih market, Uttar Pradesh. Locals intervened upon hearing her cries, forcing the assailant to flee. Police have started a search operation and filed a case under BNS and POCSO Act. The incident occurred as the victim went to relieve herself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:13 IST
Swift Community Action Foils Assault in Uttar Pradesh Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in the Udaidih market area of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl, police authorities reported on Sunday.

The young victim's cries for help were heard by nearby locals, who quickly rushed to her aid, causing the suspect to flee the scene on Saturday evening. In response, law enforcement has launched a search operation, establishing multiple teams to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

An official case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patti, Manoj Raghuvanshi, the distressing event transpired while the girl was outside to relieve herself, where the accused, Javed, approached her. The police secured the crime scene and recorded the family's formal complaint, leading to an official FIR being lodged against the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025