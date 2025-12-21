Swift Community Action Foils Assault in Uttar Pradesh Market

A distressing incident unfolded in the Udaidih market area of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl, police authorities reported on Sunday.

The young victim's cries for help were heard by nearby locals, who quickly rushed to her aid, causing the suspect to flee the scene on Saturday evening. In response, law enforcement has launched a search operation, establishing multiple teams to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

An official case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patti, Manoj Raghuvanshi, the distressing event transpired while the girl was outside to relieve herself, where the accused, Javed, approached her. The police secured the crime scene and recorded the family's formal complaint, leading to an official FIR being lodged against the suspect.

